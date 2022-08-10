Tom Ferry and Gino Blefari take the stage at the Vanguard Forum Oct. 4

Two industry titans, Tom Ferry, CEO of Tom Ferry International, and Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, will join attendees for a fireside chat at the exclusive Vanguard Forum during HW Annual Oct. 4.

These two powerhouse leaders have been renowned in the industry for many years, and we’re excited for them to share their wisdom, successes, advice and stories with other executives both new and experienced. Their long list of accomplishments includes Ferry’s ranking as the number one real estate educator, his bestselling book “Life! By Design,” Blefari’s appointments as chairman at several top-ranking companies like Berkshire Hathway HomeServices and his impressive speaking circuit at many of the industry’s biggest conferences.

One of the best ways to learn life and work’s important lessons is through listening to the experiences of others, and these two leaders have enough experience to last two lifetimes. It’s not enough just to read about it, these insights need to be seen and heard in person. The excitement of being in the most powerful room in housing is bound to be palpable when Ferry and Blefari take the stage. Don’t miss out!

The Vanguard forum is an invite-only event at HW Annual where executives and 2022 HW Media Vanguard award winners will come together for an exclusive evening of stories, advice, and networking. Aside from Ferry and Blefari’s fireside chat, attendees will also get the chance to listen to CEO playbooks, hear from keynote René Rodriguez, get a front-row seat to exclusive interviews and network at the invite-only cocktail hour. Take the wisdom gained from this forum back to your team and inspire a whole new generation of leadership.

Join us at HW Annual in Scottsdale, Arizona for the content, connections and insights you need to push your team further. To register, go here, and if you have questions about this forum or how to get invited to the Vanguard Forum, reach out to [email protected]