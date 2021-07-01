Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series starting on July 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in real estate.

ICE Mortgage Technology on digital mortgage tech
ICE Mortgage Technology on digital mortgage tech

In today’s episode, Salesforce's Geoff Green and ICE Mortgage Technology's Chris Backe discuss how companies can improve the mortgage borrower experience in today’s digital economy.

What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market
What builders see in a deeply unhealthy housing market

Sales inventory has increased to 5.1 months, which brings the three-month average to 4.63 months. This changes the equation for some homebuilders, who were absolutely thriving in an ultra-low-inventory housing market environment.

How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element
How tech can improve the title experience without removing the human element

Radian Ready helps overcome the challenges title services face in today's digital landscape by simplifying title review, so borrowers understand the process from start to finish.

Real EstatePolitics & Money

DOJ withdraws from settlement with NAR

Federal agency said withdrawal allows it to continue investigating trade group's rules

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has fully walked back a settlement agreement it reached with the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the waning months of the Trump administration regarding anti-trust claims, the agency announced Thursday.

In a statement, the DOJ said it was withdrawing from the settlement so it could undertake a broader investigation into the NAR’s rules.

“The proposed settlement will not sufficiently protect the Antitrust Division’s ability to pursue future claims against NAR,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division. “Real estate is central to the American economy and consumers pay billions of dollars in real estate commissions every year. We cannot be bound by a settlement that prevents our ability to protect competition in a market that profoundly affects Americans’ financial well-being.”

The agency initially sued the 1.4 million-member strong trade group in November, alleging a series of violations of antitrust law, including commission arrangements and consumer disclosure requirements.

The federal government alleged that the Chicago-based trade organization violated the Sherman Act and “restrained” free trade by:

  • prohibiting NAR-affiliated multiple-listing services (“MLSs”) from disclosing to prospective buyers the amount of commission that the buyer broker will earn if the buyer purchases a home listed on the MLS;
  • allowing buyer brokers to misrepresent to buyers that a buyer broker’s services are free;
  • enabling buyer brokers to filter MLS listings based on the level of buyer broker commissions offered and to exclude homes with lower commissions from consideration by potential home buyers;
  • and limiting access to the lockboxes that provide licensed brokers with physical access to a home that is for sale to only brokers who are members of a NAR-affiliated MLS.

Because the practices have been widely adopted by NAR-affiliated MLS networks, they are “therefore, agreements among competing real estate brokers each of which reduce price competition among brokers and lead to lower quality service for American home buyers and sellers,” the complaint alleged.

The DOJ on Thursday said the proposed settlement sought to “remedy those illegal practices and encourage greater competition among realtors, but it also prevented the department from pursuing other antitrust claims relating to NAR’s rules.”

A spokesperson for the trade group called the withdrawal a “complete, unprecedented breach of an agreement” that was approved by the head of the agency’s antitrust division.

“Grounded in our commitment to act in the best interests of buyers and sellers, we regularly update our rules and policies to protect consumers and provide transparency,” the spokesperson said. “NAR has fulfilled all of our obligations under the settlement agreement and now DOJ is inexplicably backing out. If the Department does not live up to its commitments under the terms of the agreement, we are confident in our pro-consumer and pro-competition policies.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated on July 1, 2021 at 7:50 p.m. to include a statement from the NAR.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ Atlanta inventory
Housing market inventory is about to get better

Low housing market inventory has driven up home prices all over the U.S. But we should see some relief in the next several months.

Jun 29, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Repair in apartment. Happy family father and child daughter paints wall
What renovations will add value to my home?

It’s no secret that home improvements can be a costly endeavor. Despite this, there are some renovations that are worth their price tags. If you’re looking to increase the value of your home or prepare it for resale, certain renovations may take its appeal to the next level.

Jul 01, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please