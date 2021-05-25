Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

Don't sleep on non-QM products
Now is the perfect time for originators to consider expanding to non-QM products – to grow their business, diversify their product offerings and to ensure they are properly serving their customers.

Real EstateBrokerage

NAR says ball is in DOJ's court to require disclosure of buyer's agent commissions.

HW+ real estate agent commission

The semi-annual “Realtors Legislative Meeting” of the powerful National Association of Realtors wrapped up earlier this month with the election of new leadership, and the NAR telling regional Multiple Listings Services what to do on listing addresses (post them all!). But the session did not reach a looming inflection point for real estate agents: Whether they must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make.

The NAR says that the matter is now in the Justice Department’s hands.

 “NAR is currently waiting for feedback from the DOJ on these proposed rules,” said a spokesperson for the trade group.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

At issue is unprecedented transparency required out of real estate agents.

“When it hits, it will be a change, and it will affect how a lot of agents do business,” said Lisa Dunn, at Laurel Real Estate Resources in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

That impact, hope advocates of alternative business models, like Luke Babich, chief operating office of discount brokerage Clever, is “Downward pressure on real estate commissions.”

Another result? Zillow would change what consumers see.

    Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

    HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami’s biggest fear for the U.S. housing market for 2020 to 2024 is that home prices could escalate to an unhealthy level. HW+ Premium Content

    May 21, 2021

    Applying the concept of social media networks to property valuation

    By applying a social media network concept to the housing market, it’s possible to construct a network of properties. Here’s how:

    May 25, 2021
