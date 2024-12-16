The downfall of the Alexander brothers has become a drag on their former brokerage. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested information from Douglas Elliman about Oren and Tal Alexander’s time there, when the pair became star luxury real estate brokers.

As reported by Bloomberg News, Douglas Elliman is providing results of internal reviews of their behavior at the brokerage. A spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg that it is cooperating with the DOJ’s inquiry.

Oren and Tal Alexander began working at Douglas Elliman in 2012 and rose to fame by representing ultrawealthy and celebrity clients that include Kanye West, Steve Madden, Leon Black and Jay-Z. They brokered the most expensive residential transaction in U.S. history in 2019, then left in 2022 to found Official Partners, a luxury brokerage affiliated with Side.

The news of the DOJ’s inquiry comes days after the two brokers — along with Oren’s twin brother Alon — were arrested in Miami on state and federal sex trafficking charges, alleging that they ran a decades-long scheme of luring in women to drug and rape them.

The Alexanders have been accused of raping “dozens” of women dating back to high school. In addition to the state and federal charges, one or more of the three brothers are defendants in at least four civil suits filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, including one filed the day after their arrest last week.

Their downfall began in March when two women — Rebecca Mandel and Kate Whiteman — filed sexual assault lawsuits against the twins. In June, Angelica Parker filed suit against all three brothers. After the brothers’ arrest on Dec. 11, a victim named in the federal charges filed suit in New York as well.

The Alexanders have previously denied the accusations, and their lawyers have indicated that they plan to plead not guilty.

The brothers are presently being detained as they await bond proceedings. Last week, they were denied bail on some charges but granted release on others. The judge in the case is waiting for decisions on bail for the federal charges before granting any release, which would involve being under house arrest and the the use of a GPS tracking device.

Prosecutors have argued against granting them bail, claiming they are a significant flight risk given their considerable wealth and international connections.

The accusations have demolished Official Partners. Co-founders left the brokerage after the lawsuits in March. Side has sued Official, Tal and Oren for allegedly defaulting on a $4.6 million promissory note, although the defendants dispute Side’s claim.