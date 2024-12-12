Things are unraveling for Oren Alexander at lightning speed. A new lawsuit filed Thursday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York charges the former star real estate broker with forcibly raping an unnamed Jane Doe while his cousin, Ohad Fisherman, held her down and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, watched.

The complaint was filed just hours after Oren and Alon were denied bail after they and brother Tal Alexander were arrested Wednesday on three counts of federal sex trafficking charges. According to The Real Deal, the brothers were held overnight at Miami’s TGK Correction & Rehabilitation Center.

The brothers have previously denied allegations of sexual assault, and lawyers have indicated they plan to plead not guilty to the federal charges.

Tal Alexander is not named in the new lawsuit. While Fisherman is mentioned as a party in the alleged assault, he is not named as a defendant.

The new complaint contains allegations that have become all too familiar for the Alexanders. The plaintiff claims she met Alon through the dating app Bumble, and he invited her to a luxury residence for a “barbeque and pool party” in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Upon arrival, the woman realized she was the only guest, and within minutes the twins were openly debating about who would be the first to rape her. Oren then began to assault her while Fishman held her down, the complaint alleges.

The complaint doesn’t mince words about the defendants’ behavior, stating that they “do not regard women as human, but rather objects to fulfill their deranged violent desires.”

The complaint is only one among dozens of alleged victims who have spoken with various news media outlets and with federal prosecutors who arrested the three brothers on Wednesday.

Tal and Oren Alexander were once star real estate brokers in New York and Miami, having represented ultrawealthy clients that include hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z, and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Alon Alexander is an executive at a private security company founded by his parents.

In March, two women filed sexual assault lawsuits that accused twins Oren and Alon of drugging and raping them, and an expose published by the The New York Times in June revealed dozens of women with similar stories.

According to the indictment filed by federal authorities on Wednesday, the brothers have systematically drugged and raped women since 2010, with similar behavior that dates back to their high school days.

Tal and Oren Alexander’s brokerage, Official Partners, has been all but decimated. The firm’s affiliate brokerage, Side, has sued them for defaulting on a $4.6 million loan.