Another woman is filing a lawsuit against star real estate broker Oren Alexander. An unnamed Jane Doe has issued a summons against Oren and his twin brother Alon, seeking compensatory and punitive damages in relation to an alleged “planned brutal rape” in Miami in 2016.

Morgan & Morgan, the law firm representing the Jane Doe, said it will file a formal complaint against the brothers that will provide details of the alleged assault.

The summons was filed in the New York County Supreme Court, and the Jane Doe is seeking relief under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (GMVA).

Representatives for the Alexanders could not be reached for comment. Tal Alexander — Oren’s partner in his real estate ventures — is not named in the summons.

“Our client is one of the brave victims who is sharing her experience,” Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Carissa Peebles said in a statement. “We are pleased that the Miami District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have decided to bring criminal charges against the Alexander brothers, and we will continue to fight on behalf of our client and seek accountability to the fullest extent of the law.”

The announcement of the summons came mere hours after all three brothers were arrested in Miami on three counts of federal sex trafficking charges against two unnamed victims.

The indictment related to the arrests accuses the brothers of a history of drugging and raping women dating back to high school. The FBI said it has spoken to dozens of alleged victims and that the investigation is ongoing. Other men may be charged as the investigation unfolds.

Oren and Tal Alexander are among the most successful luxury real estate brokers of the past 15 years. The pair got their start at Douglas Elliman before leaving to affiliate with the white-label brokerage Side in 2022.

Official Partners, their Side-affiliated brokerage, represented ultrawealthy clients that include hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z, and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Things began to fall apart for the brothers in March when two women filed sexual assault lawsuits against them. In July, The New York Times published an expose that revealed dozens of women who claim they were drugged and raped by the Alexanders.

Their business has suffered considerably. The Alexanders’ business partners cut ties after the allegations surfaced, and Side has sued Oren and Tal for allegedly defaulting on a $4.6 million promissory note. The brothers claim Side manufactured one of the events of default.

The Alexanders have previously denied the accusations, and Axios reported that they plan to plead not guilty to the indictment related to their arrests.