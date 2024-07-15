Official Partners co-founder Tal Alexander denies rape allegations in court filing

In court documents filed last week, Official Partners co-founder Tal Alexander denied allegations that he participated in the sexual assault of an acquaintance, Angelica Parker, who claims in a lawsuit that Tal and younger brother Alon Alexander raped her while Alon’s twin brother, Oren Alexander, watched.

The filing provides responses to the 48 paragraphs of accusations from Parker’s lawsuit, which was filed in June. Tal Alexander denied all paragraphs related to the incident Parker is alleging. The allegations he admitted to were factual in nature and not directly related to the alleged incident. On other allegations not directly related to him, he claimed to not have sufficient knowledge to judge whether they were true.

Parker filed the lawsuit last month against the three brothers in the New York County Supreme Court. The accusation is centered around events in the fall of 2012, when Parker and a friend visited the Alexander brothers’ apartment in the SoHo neighborhood, where they were offered drugs and were groped.

The friend became “extremely uncomfortable” and left the apartment, but she didn’t leave the building out of concern for Parker. After she left, Parker claims she was raped by Tal and Alon while Oren watched.

Tal Alexander’s attorneys — Milton Williams and Deanna Paul of Walden Macht Haran & Williams — accuse Parker in the court filing of using “the court system to pursue fabricated allegations for financial gain.” They pointed out that Parker previously sued boxer Oscar De La Hoya for battery and false imprisonment, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2012, saying it was “completely without merit.”

In a statement given to HousingWire, Parker’s attorney Michael Willimen said: “It seems that the defendants in this action are already in the process of trying to victim shame our client because she has experienced more than one trauma in her life. It is unfortunately typical for alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and rape to attempt to shame their victims. These tactics did not work in the cases against the likes of Roger Ailes, Diddy and Harvey Weinstein. It won’t work in this case either.”

Tal Alexander’s attorneys did not immediately respond to HousingWire’s request for comment.

Trouble began for the Alexander brothers in June, when two women — Rebecca Mandel and Kate Whiteman — filed lawsuits against Oren and Alon, alleging the twins raped them in separate incidents. Tal is not a defendant in these two suits.

Mandel claims that in 2010, she was lured back to Oren and Alon’s apartment, where she was drugged and raped. Whiteman claims that in 2012, she was dragged into a black SUV in The Hamptons and held against her will in a garage, where the twins battered and raped her.

Willemin claims that since the lawsuit filed by Whiteman and Mandel, 30 other women have come forward with rape accusations against two or all three of the brothers.

Both lawsuits were filed under New York City’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which allows sexual assault survivors to sue regardless of when the assault occurred. The most high-profile case under the new law was E. Jean Carroll’s suit against former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty. The window to file a lawsuit under the law closes in March 2025.

Tal and Oren Alexander were star agents who brokered huge deals in New York City for a number of wealthy and famous individuals, including WeWork founder Adam Neumann and hedge fund executive Ken Griffin. In 2022, they founded Side-brokered Official Partners but took a leave of absence at the end of June. They were previously at Douglas Elliman.

Tal and Oren took leaves of absence at the end of June, and Oren’s real estate license is no longer active in New York or Florida. Alon is an executive at a private security firm.