Real estate broker Oren Alexander and brother accused of rape in New York

Oren Alexander, a top real estate broker and co-founder of the Side-brokered firm Official Partners, along with his twin brother, Alon Alexander, have been accused of raping at least two women in New York. The two lawsuits were filed in March 2024 and were first reported by The Real Deal.

The lawsuits filed by Rebecca Mandel and Kate Whiteman claim that the brothers assaulted, battered and raped them in separate incidents in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The complaints also allege that Oren and Alon Alexander engaged in a similar pattern of behavior against other women.

Each of the suits were filed on March 8, 2024, with the Supreme Court of the State of New York in New York County.

The suits were filed just as a New York state law known as the Adult Survivors Act — which allowed survivors who were over the age of 18 at the time of the assault to sue their alleged perpetrators regardless of how long ago the crime occurred — was set to expire.

Oren Alexander co-founded Official Partners and The Alexander Team with his older brother, Tal Alexander, who is not named in the lawsuits, at Douglas Elliman. The team left Douglas Elliman in 2022. Alon Alexander is an executive at a private security firm.

In her suit, Mandel claims that she met Oren and Alon Alexander in 2009 at SL, a now-closed nightclub in the Meatpacking District in New York City, when she was 18 years old. Over the next 12 months or so, Mandel said she would run into the twins at various social outings.

Sometime around September 2010, Mandel claims that she again ran into the twins at SL and alleges that Alon Alexander “intentionally drugged Plaintiff’s drink with an unknown substance, resulting in significant impairment to her physical and mental being,” the lawsuit states

The complaint then goes on to claim that the twins persuaded her to leave the nightclub with them to attend a party at their apartment, but when the three of them arrived at the apartment, Mandel claims there were no guests, and the brothers said they would “just hang out for a little bit.”

Mandel then alleges that she was pinned down by the brothers, whom she claims took turns holding her down and raping her. The complaint describes their behavior as “extreme and outrageous to such extent that the action was atrocious and intolerable in a civilized society,” which Mandel said led her to incur “physical and psychological trauma and damage,” as well as experience “great humiliation, loss of esteem, mental anguish and suffering.”

Whiteman’s complaint alleges similar behavior by Oren and Alon Alexander. According to her complaint, Whiteman met the twins in 2008 and over roughly the next four years, repeatedly declined Oren Alexander’s attempts to go out with him.

Whiteman alleges that in 2012, Oren Alexander texted her to see if she would be going to the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend, which Whiteman confirmed she would be via text. During the same month, Whiteman claims that as she was leaving Dune, a nightclub in the Hamptons, Alon Alexander grabbed her and took her to a black SUV where Oren Alexander was waiting.

The complaint goes on to state that Whiteman was then taken to Sir Ivan’s Castle, a property in the Hamptons owned by recording artist Ivan Wilzig, who is named as a defendant in the suit but is not included in the assault claims.

At Sir Ivan’s Castle, Whiteman claims she was forced to change into a sarong and was “dragged” back into the garage when she tried to run away. She also alleges that she was taken to a room resembling a large bedroom where Alon and Oren Alexander assaulted, raped and battered her.

James Ferraro, an attorney for the Alexanders is confident the suit will quickly be dismissed.

“This suit was brought public after Mr. Alexander chose not to give in to a demand in the tens of millions of dollars,” Ferraro of Ferraro Law wrote in an email. “We are confident this matter will be resolved in Mr. Alexander’s favor given an extensive collection of powerful evidence including, phone records, text messages, emails and other documents whose content clearly debunks these claims.”

Attorneys for Wilzig and the plaintiffs did not return HousingWire’s request for comment. The defendants have until Aug. 19, 2024, to respond to the claims.