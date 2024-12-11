Alexander brothers arrested in Miami, charged with sex trafficking

The fall from grace of two star real estate agents in New York City has taken another dramatic turn. Tal and Oren Alexander were arrested in Miami, along with their brother Alon.

The arrest stems from a string of sexual assault allegations that came to light in June after two women filed lawsuits accusing the former agents of rape. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the arrest. Bloomberg has reported that federal prosecutors in New York have charged the three brothers with sex trafficking.

In July, The New York Times published an expose that included dozens of former associates dating back to high school who claim to have knowledge of the drugging and assault of women.

A lawyer for Oren and Tal Alexander did not immediately respond to HousingWire‘s request for comment. The brothers have previously denied the allegations.

Oren and Tal Alexander rose to fame in the real estate world with Douglas Elliman over the past decade as they represented ultrawealthy clients like Kanye West and Ken Griffin.

The brothers left Douglas Elliman in 2022 for the white-label brokerage Side, where they founded Official Partners. Alon Alexander works for his father’s private security firm.

The allegations and lawsuits have decimated the brothers’ brokerage. In the wake of the women’s claims, they took leaves of absence from Official Partners. Side has since sued the brothers and Official Partners for allegedly defaulting on a $4.6 million promissory note.

The events of default that Side is claiming include the brothers dissociating their real estate licenses and moving the underlying collateral on the loan. As a result of the latter, Side filed a restraining order against the brothers and Official Partners in November to prevent them from moving the collateral.

The brothers claim that Side manufactured one of the events of default by unilaterally dissociating their real estate licenses and refusing to reinstate them. The brothers say that the note requires the issue to be arbitrated. Side is seeking $4.2 million from the brothers to cover the remaining balance on the loan and legal costs.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.