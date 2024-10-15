Alexander brothers, Official Partners face breach of contract suit from Side

Not only are Tal and Oren Alexander — the co-founders of Official Partners — under fire for an alleged string of sexual assaults, but the brothers are now facing a suit from Side, the white-label brokerage that powers their firm.

In a suit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Side alleges that Tal and Oren Alexander, as well as Official Partners, have breached contracts held with Side.

The complaint states that in mid-April, Side and Official Partners executed an amended and restated secured promissory note. The original note, as well as a security agreement, were created in early August 2022.

According to the complaint, in the note, Official Partners agreed to pay Side the principal sum of a redacted amount with interest, as outlined in the terms agreed upon in the note. Side also claims that the Alexander brothers signed the note as guarantors.

After three lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2024 that accuse the Alexanders of sexually assaulting more than 30 women, Official Partners directed that Side disassociate the brothers’ real estate licenses. According to the complaint, this was done with the Alexanders’ “full knowledge and consent.” The brothers announced their leave of absence from Official Partners in late June.

In mid-July, Side claims it demanded payment from Official Partners, but it refused to pay the amount due. Additionally, Side demanded that the Alexanders comply with their obligations under the security agreement. The exact nature of the obligations were redacted from the filing.

In the complaint, Side claims that Official Partners’ and the Alexanders’ refusal to comply with their obligations left Side with no choice but to file the suit.

Side is asking for damages in the amount of the unpaid balance plus accrued interest, attorneys fees and a jury trial. The brokerage is also asking the court to issue orders requiring something of the Alexanders. But like much of the complaint, the requested action is redacted.

In an emailed statement, a Side spokesperson wrote that the brokerage did not know if the allegations against the Alexanders when the parties renegotiated the business loan in April 2024.

“We would not have entered into a financial agreement and continued doing business with them, had we known,” the spokesperson wrote.

Official Partners and the Alexanders did not return HousingWire‘s requests for comment.

The Alexanders co-founded Official in 2022 after moving The Alexander Team to Side from Douglas Elliman.