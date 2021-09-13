DOJ probes NAR pocket listings ban

A communique that National Association of Realtors fired off Monday gives clues on what the Biden administration’s probe into the real estate trade group looks like – with one area of investigation NAR’s ban on pocket listings.

The U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division announced on July 1 that they unilaterally withdrew from a consent decree Trump administration lawyers hammered out with NAR last November.

The Chicago-based NAR, which represents agents, brokerages, and consumers, declared then that they were “blindsided” by DOJ backing out, and has since assailed the Biden administration for breaking what they say is a legally binding contract.