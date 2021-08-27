Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Positive revisions boost new home sales report
Positive revisions boost new home sales report

The new home sales market is a small but essential part of the overall market. New home sales came in as a beat, and revisions were all positive.

Steve Murray on COVID and real estate company earnings
Steve Murray on COVID and real estate company earnings

In today’s HousingWire Daily crossover episode with RealTrending, Steve Murray discusses the impact of the recent resurgence of COVID-19 and shares some insight into recent real estate companies’ earnings calls.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News

Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

AgentReal EstateFintech

Policing the pocket listings

MLSs can investigate agents who may run afoul of clear cooperation. But it’s plaintiffs and the Justice Department investigating NAR 

HW+ home on street

This is HousingWire’s two-part series examining the ramifications of NAR’s decision last year to ban pocket listings. Part 1 looked at the history of the ban and inherent enforcement problems it posed. Part 2 examines how MLSs have implemented the measure so far, and legal challenges to the pocket prohibition. 

Ryan Cook has a few MLS bills to pay. There’s the $87 every three months he pays to MLS PIN, and the extra $100 a month he pays as a broker for their data feed. Plus, Cook hands over fees to the Rhode Island State-Wide MLS and Cape Cod & Islands MLS.

The owner of a HomeSmart affiliated brokerage in Plymouth, Massachusetts and member of his local realtor board, Cook contends that MLS PIN – again, not owned by an NAR chapter, but with its own listing requirement – does not police said requirement. 

“It’s not being enforced,” the broker claimed. “Someone has to report it, and even if they report something, everyone looks the other way.”

Just as MLS ownership and structure varies so too does enforcement among MLSs. There’s perhaps more policing in the Cape Cod area, whose MLS is owned by the local NAR affiliate.

“I know they communicate pretty regularly there,” Cook said. “It all comes down to leadership of the MLS, and what they want to uphold.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ home on street
    Home sales beat estimates: no housing crash in sight

    NAR’s existing home sales data beat estimates in July, demonstrating once again that there is no housing crash coming, despite what social media says. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 23, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Man removes blocks with the word Risk. The concept of reducing possible risks. Insurance, stability support. Legal protection of business interests. Favorable investment climate. Financial pillow.
    Finding Ginnie Mae president should be a priority for Biden

    GInnie Mae needs a permanent president now more than ever, argues Ted Tozer, Ginnie Mae president from 2010 to 2017.

    Aug 26, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please