Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on September 2nd to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in loan origination and valuation.

Positive revisions boost new home sales report
Positive revisions boost new home sales report

The new home sales market is a small but essential part of the overall market. New home sales came in as a beat, and revisions were all positive.

Steve Murray on COVID and real estate company earnings
Steve Murray on COVID and real estate company earnings

In today’s HousingWire Daily crossover episode with RealTrending, Steve Murray discusses the impact of the recent resurgence of COVID-19 and shares some insight into recent real estate companies’ earnings calls.

Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News
Keep Up With the Latest Third Party Origination News

Want to stay up to date with the latest on the third party origination front? We designed a specific news hub with lenders and brokers in mind, with Rocket Pro TPO leading the discussion.

AgentReal EstateBrokerage

The problem with banning pocket listings

HW+ agent putting sign in the yard

This is Part 1 of HousingWire’s two-part series examining the National Association of Realtors’ clear cooperation policy, better known as a ban on pocket listings, or homes not marketed on Multiple Listings Service. Part 1 looks at the history of NAR’s mandate and the labyrinthine network of MLSs that ostensibly sought the pocket listings ban and are now supposed to enforce it.

Jim Quinn just won his appeal on his pocket listings punishment.

“An agent of mine put a ‘for sale’ sign out in the yard,” said Quinn, the operating principal at Keller Williams Peace River Partners in Punta Gorda, Florida. “Another agent saw the sign and instead of the courtesy of calling us, he called the local MLS board and they slapped us with a $500 fine.”

In the eyes of the Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, the Punta Gorda Keller Williams franchisee had defied the National Association of Realtors’ clear cooperation policy, more commonly known as the pocket listings ban.  

Quinn was fined, he said, with no warning or due process. But after challenging the fine, the local MLS later dropped the penalty.

The pocket listings ban has ignited stark differences in both opinion and practice among real estate agents, with opponents contending it may be the trade group’s fatal overreach. These naysayers point to the Biden administration – already pursuing a “broad investigation” of NAR activities – intervening in a lawsuit challenging the ban.

But if the pocket listings guidelines indicate NAR’s heavy hand, the policy also demonstrates that NAR power is channeled through a glass mosaic of countless MLSs, each with their own bylaws, level of resources, and coterie of nosy agents.

“We pay to support these organizations,” Quinn said. “They wouldn’t exist without us, so they should give us the benefit of the doubt.”

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ lawsuit
    How a noncompete ban would impact the mortgage industry

    If noncompetes are banned, industry veterans and labor attorneys say it could change how the mortgage industry recruits and retains talent over the next decade and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

    Aug 23, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Interest rate financial and mortgage rates concept. Hand flip wood cube change arrow down to up
    Mortgage rates hold steady at 2.87%

    The “tug-of-war between the economic recovery & rising COVID-19 cases has left mortgage rates moving sideways over the last few weeks,” said MBA chief economist Sam Khater

    Aug 26, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please