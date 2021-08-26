CoreLogic partners with ICE Mortgage Technology

Analytics vendor CoreLogic announced Thursday that it has entered into an enterprise agreement with ICE Mortgage Technology to integrate and automate its core solutions on ICE’s platform, enabling a more streamlined workflow for lenders.

Via the Encompass Partner Connect, a cloud-native third-party-service integration platform, CoreLogic will update critical data-driven processes and make these solutions available to thousands of mutual clients on the ICE Mortgage Technology platform, the analytics vendor said.

According to a press release, this modernization initiative will provide ICE’s customers with the ability to automate the ordering of CoreLogic services natively through the workflow automation within Encompass.

The update will give new automation capabilities to valuations, credit reports, borrower verification solutions, income analysis, flood solutions, fraud and risk mitigation, automated valuation models, and titles services on ICE’s platform.

“By automating the ordering of the wide array of solutions that CoreLogic has on our platform, we will make it easier for our customers to originate or acquire more loans, at lower costs, and in a fraction of the time,” said Parvesh Sahi, senior vice president of business and client development at ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly known as Ellie Mae).

How technology can help underwriters work more productively

HousingWire spoke to Sage Nichols about some of the current trends and technology in mortgage underwriting and how CoreLogic’s Complete Collateral is helping underwriters work more efficiently.

Presented by: CoreLogic

Additionally, ICE will be exposing Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for these services, so lenders will be able to deploy service ordering throughout any of the ICE solutions, the press release noted.

Mike Mitchell, executive of business development at CoreLogic, said in a statement that the relationship between CoreLogic and ICE is beneficial to customers who use both technologies “by helping mortgage lenders and their borrowers to access the next generation of service ordering and fulfillment.”

“Modernizing the integration of our core solutions on the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform via Encompass Partner Connect will allow shared clients to benefit from new features such as automated service ordering, data-driven processing and a more optimized user experience,” added Mitchell.

Sahi also said that automating the entire workflow will be beneficial for ICE’s clients, helping to lower “[lenders] overall cost of originating or acquiring a loan, and this is a shared priority with CoreLogic.”