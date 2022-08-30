Angel Hernandez to speak at HW Annual Oct. 4

What’s unique about President Biden’s housing administration compared to past administrations? From regulations and enforcement to innovation in policies and technology, there’s a lot to talk through when it comes to addressing this question, which is why we’re stoked for this panel at HousingWire Annual. Moderating the Regulatory Super Session on Oct. 4, Angel Hernandez, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Stavvy, will lead this panel through what you need to know when it comes to fair housing policies, appraisal bias and more.

The panel also includes Faith Schwartz, the CEO and founder of Housing Finance Strategies, Julienne Joseph, deputy assistant secretary, office of Single Family Housing at the Federal Housing Administration, Alexia Smokler, director of Fair Housing Policy and Programs at the National Association of Realtors, and Jessica Russell, who is on the mortgage markets team at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

In anticipation of the event, Hernandez sat down with HousingWire to share his excitement and discuss the future of housing.

HousingWire: Why are you excited to speak at HousingWire Annual 2022?

Angel Hernandez: What excites me the most is the opportunity to walk away with the unique insights that are made possible through the exchange of ideas that occurs between the panelists and the audience. Ideas make the world turn, and HousingWire Annual brings together some of the most energetic and insightful thinkers-who-are-doers in the housing segment.

HousingWire: What are the biggest benefits to attending in-person conferences and events after two years of remote work and video conferences?

Angel Hernandez: The energy and brainstorming that results from bringing people who share a common objective into physical proximity simply cannot be recreated remotely — and I say this as someone who is a tireless advocate for remote flexibilities in both, how we work and conduct mortgage business.

HousingWire: You’ll be moderating the ‘Regulatory Super Session’ at HW Annual, what information are you most excited to learn more about from your fellow speakers?

Angel Hernandez: More than information, I am excited to learn about the way that my co-panelists analyze some of the most critical regulatory issues facing our industry. I think hearing directly from these policy experts and policy makers can help all of us in the industry get a better grasp — that is more certainty for what to expect in regulatory environment at a time when the economic environment is facing more uncertainty than we would like.

HousingWire: What are the biggest trends in fair housing and other government regulations that you’ll be paying attention to in 2023?

Angel Hernandez: I will be paying close attention to the continued collaboration between mortgage lending and fintech to navigate the regulatory environment and tackle issues like fair housing and access.

