Politics & MoneyMortgage

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, where does housing stand this election season?

Experts weigh in on the biggest threats to housing this political season

Ballot box voting

March began with perhaps the most surprising Super Tuesday election of all time, with former Vice President Joe Biden riding momentum from his South Carolina win to build a commanding delegate lead over Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden’s momentum continued last night, where he won decisively in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi. All of these election results have occurred while the coronavirus outbreak continues to accelerate. The coronavirus has the potential to completely disrupt election predictions this political season. 

Kris Kully, partner at Mayer Brown, said that one of the biggest things she is paying attention to is how policymakers are addressing the coronavirus outbreak, because the extent to which they can address the crisis may have a large impact on voter sentiment in the fall.

In the last week alone, mortgage rates have dropped to an all-time low, and are expected to continue to drop, as the industry deals with an extreme level of demand that’s starting to expose some of the weak points in lender operations

In addition to this, Kully said, “The emphasis on ‘social distancing’ and self-quarantines to slow the spread of the virus could mean fewer open houses and a general dampening of homebuyer and seller enthusiasm.” However, she said, “Everyone is hoping that the efforts to flatten the curve of the virus will allow homeowners (and the economy at large) to weather the outbreak without further serious impacts.”

But long before the industry was battling the impact of the coronavirus, there were plenty of big-ticket issues that needed to be addressed at the intersection of politics and housing.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with a HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

Most Popular Articles

Money disappearing
Super-low interest rates disappear from mortgage comparison sites

As the mortgage business continues to try to deal with the repercussions of interest rates hitting an all-time low last week, it appears that some lenders are inflating their advertised mortgage rates to try to stem the tidal wave of mortgage applications they’re receiving.

Mar 10, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Rental listings site Zumper raises $60 million to fund growth

Roughly 18 months ago, rental listings site Zumper raised $46 million to aid in its growth. The company’s Series C funding round more than doubled its previous total capital raise. Now, the company has closed on a new round of funding that exceeds its previous round.

Mar 11, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please