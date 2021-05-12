True Stories: Hybrid, eNote and RON Implementation
Join expert panelists that will discuss the status of federal legislation, trends in digital adoption and how best to prepare your organization for the next generation of lending processes.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

Top CFPB official “hates” QM rules, jeopardizing safe harbor
A top CFPB official in charge of the rule-making process has heavily criticized the agency's own qualifying mortgage rule, jeopardizing safe harbor.

Fraud risk factors at closing increased almost 90% last quarter
A variety of risk factors could be contributing to the drastic increase in wire and title fraud risk factors in mortgage and real estate closings – for example, compliance issues and an increase in transaction data errors.

Real EstateBrokerage

Amid expansion, Opendoor lost $270M in Q1

Instant homebuyer's revenue also dropped 40% year over year

Opendoor wants to give residential real estate brokerages a run for their money, but its first quarter earnings suggest the company is not quite there yet.   

The San Francisco-based instant homebuyer announced a net income loss of $270 million on Tuesday, a 421 percent jump compared to the first quarter of 2020’s $62 million deficit. The Q1 2021 loss approached Opendoor’s $280 million net income loss for all of 2020.

A leap in losses can be a hazard of a growing company, even those with bountiful capital backing. And by some secondary measurements, Opendoor is growing.

Customers can now sell and buy homes with Opendoor in 27 different markets compared to 21 one year ago. Also, Opendoor bought 3,594 homes in the first quarter, a significant increase from prior three-month periods, and a sign the company has ramped up operations after a pandemic pause.

But Opendoor’s first-quarter revenue was $747 million, a 40% drop from the first quarter in 2020. Opendoor generates the majority of its revenue from reselling the homes it buys, and the company sold 2,462 homes in the first quarter, a decline from prior periods.

How Opendoor could sell comparably fewer homes in Q1 amid historically high demand and low inventory was not addressed on a Tuesday earnings call.

Instead, CEO Eric Wu and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Wheeler painted a picture seemingly at odds with the figures listed on the balance sheet.   

“We are getting better and more efficient at this,” Wu said, providing as evidence that Opendoor sold more homes during the first weekend on market and for higher prices per sale – phenomena that touched every corner of the housing market at the start of 2021.

Wheeler described Opendoor as, “Having an exceptional first quarter.”

Market analysts on the call did not question Wu and Wheeler, and instead discussed matters such as Opendoor’s entry into title and mortgage, and whether the company is disproportionately affected by the well-documented lumber shortage (answer: not really).

Founded in 2014, Opendoor is a pioneer in cash home-buys moving online, and an alternative to home sellers having to work with real estate agents. The company grew partly thanks to venture capital money, including from Tokyo-based SoftBank Group.

But Opendoor’s revenue – which is mainly selling the homes it buys and collecting a 5% fee on home purchases – have not kept up with expenses.  

In Q1 2021, for example, Opendoor’s $747 million in revenue was countered by $650 million in “costs of revenue,” a figure tied to cash Opendoor offered for homes.

That generated a $97 million gross profit for the company. But the firm additionally had $342 million in operating expenses. This included $224 million on general administrative expenses, $51 million on technology and development, and $69 million on sales and marketing.

