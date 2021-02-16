A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

How to Measure eClosing Success
This webinar translates digital closing benefits into concrete metrics that will help you measure ROI. You’ll even learn how the right digital closing tech plays a critical role in your success.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

A closer look at Ginnie Mae’s latest digital efforts

An in-depth look at Ginnie Mae's recent acceptance of eNotes

This HousingWire Daily interview transcription features an interview with with Angel Hernandez, Ginnie Mae director of MBS policy and program development.

Ginnie Mae recently began accepting eNotes and even guaranteed its first digital pool of mortgage backed securities, which was made possible by its ongoing Digital Collateral Program. 

This new focus on digital at Ginnie Mae could provide significant benefits for the housing market. The company said it expects to witness an increase in its volume of eNotes securitized under its MBS Program for 2021. 

Rocket Mortgage, which originated the first eNotes under Ginnie Mae’s pilot program, agreed that the housing industry will soon see higher adoption rates of the digital mortgage, saying the program could even become much more popular by the end of 2021.

Listen to the full episode here and make sure to subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Below is the transcription of the interview. These transcriptions, powered by Speechpad, have been lightly edited and may contain small errors from reproduction:

