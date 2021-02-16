A closer look at Ginnie Mae’s latest digital efforts

This HousingWire Daily interview transcription features an interview with with Angel Hernandez, Ginnie Mae director of MBS policy and program development.

Ginnie Mae recently began accepting eNotes and even guaranteed its first digital pool of mortgage backed securities, which was made possible by its ongoing Digital Collateral Program.

This new focus on digital at Ginnie Mae could provide significant benefits for the housing market. The company said it expects to witness an increase in its volume of eNotes securitized under its MBS Program for 2021.

Rocket Mortgage, which originated the first eNotes under Ginnie Mae’s pilot program, agreed that the housing industry will soon see higher adoption rates of the digital mortgage, saying the program could even become much more popular by the end of 2021.

Below is the transcription of the interview. These transcriptions, powered by Speechpad, have been lightly edited and may contain small errors from reproduction: