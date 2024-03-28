5 activities real estate agents should do every morning

The past year and a half, with its rising mortgage rates, low inventory, and economic uncertainty, has been a challenge for real estate pros, not to mention the buyers and sellers they serve. Times like this often result in a sense of fear and hesitancy; after all, if you don’t know what’s next, how are you supposed to take decisive action? In life, we sometimes find ourselves plunging headfirst into the unknown. Picture this: February, the water a brisk 60°F, and there I am, donning a wetsuit and ready to conquer the wake well ahead of the normal seasonal schedule. Forget winter: I decided to kickstart the season early, to seize every opportunity before us. Get out on the boat early so we could use it more often and enjoy it more.

But here’s the twist: As I was wakeboarding, I fell flat on my face. Literally.

You know that first cold plunge when you jump into a pool or, in my case, fall into the lake? We dread it. We fear it. But once it’s over, we can move forward, keep going, and get back to having fun. It’s easy to stay docked, to wait for the perfect conditions, the ideal moment. It feels safe and comfortable. But life isn’t about waiting for the perfect wake; it’s about learning to ride the waves, even if it means falling a few times along the way.

When you dare to venture out ahead of schedule and embrace the unknown with open arms, you can transform the energy of uncertainty into momentum. When you start early, when you dive into the depths of possibility, that’s when the magic happens.

Here are five things I’d encourage you to do early and often this year:

Refine your online presence: Audit your website and social media profiles to make them more engaging and user-friendly. Regularly update content, share valuable insights about the local market, and interact with potential clients. Make sure you’re ready to share new listings and that potential clients can easily contact you through your platforms.

Network and build relationships: Find a conference to attend, join local professional groups and community gatherings and find ways to expand your sphere of influence. Foster relationships with other real estate professionals, potential clients, and relevant service providers.

Invest in continuing education: Get up to date on the latest trends, regulations, and technologies in the real estate industry by investing in ongoing education and training. Attend training workshops, webinars, and conferences to acquire new skills and knowledge that can help you stay ahead of the competition.

Implement targeted marketing campaigns: Dig into your CRM and develop targeted marketing campaigns to reach out to your SOI effectively. Use digital marketing channels such as email marketing, social media advertising, and search engine optimization (SEO) to generate leads and promote your listings. Update and personalize your messaging to resonate with your target audience and showcase your expertise in the local market.

Focus on client satisfaction and referrals: Prioritize excellent customer service and client satisfaction to build a strong reputation in the industry. Answer the phone, the text and the email in a timely manner, and go the extra mile to exceed client expectations. Satisfied clients are more likely to refer you to their friends, family, and colleagues, helping you expand your client base organically. Capture reviews and testimonials from those satisfied clients to enhance your brand authority and marketing materials.

I recently got a text from an agent who said that as he was driving, he realized that he was already on track for his annual goal, even though it’s only February. Living in the moment, being proactive, getting ahead of your goal rather than lagging behind (and trying to make up the difference in the fall and over the holidays) puts you in a position to accomplish everything you want and more.

Remember, the sooner we start practicing, the more opportunities we have to improve. Just like falling on my face wakeboarding, every stumble is a chance to rise stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever before.

So, my friends, let’s take my story as our daily spark, our reminder that the earliest beginnings often lead to the greatest adventures. Let’s make this year the one where we use our metaphorical boat the most, where we set sail into uncharted waters and discover the heights of our potential.

Here’s to embracing the early start, to seizing every moment with unwavering optimism and unyielding courage. Let’s make waves, my friends, and let’s make them early.

Troy Palmquist is director of growth for eXp California.