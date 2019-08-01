Fintech veteran Allen Pollack will be joining OpenClose – a digital mortgage fintech provider – as the vice president of product innovation, the company announced this week.

In this newly created position, Pollack will play a key role in assisting the company in its pursuit of innovative ways to serve customers.

"JP and I are delighted that Allen has joined the OpenClose team," said Jason Regalbuto, CEO and CTO of OpenClose. "We have competed and collaborated with Allen over the years. He has developed a reputation for innovative business and technology strategies in the fintech space. We are excited about working with him to grow and expand our product offerings and solutions into the future."

Before joining OpenClose, Pollack was the director of product management, retail banking and channels at Fiserv, a 2019 HW Tech100 winner. There, he was responsible for multiple fintech initiatives focused on delivering omni-channel capability and personalized lending experiences. These ranged from conversational AI to digital mortgage lending capabilities across online and mobile banking channels.

This new hire comes on the heels of OpenClose’s announcement of an integration with Vice Capital Markets. Utilizing loan-level lock data from OpenClose’s LenderAssist LOS, the integration directly embeds data into Vice Capital’s hedging platform. This will eliminate multiple manual steps and potential “break-points” in the overall process, according to the company.