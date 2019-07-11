First Rate, a provider of wealth management solutions, recently announced that the company has partnered with HiddenLevers to deliver risk analytics and business intelligence to the wealth management industry.

The HiddenLevers platform translates multi-variate stress testing and other risk analyses into a UX for financial advisors and end-clients. By doing so, the company aims to better understand portfolio strengths and vulnerabilities.

"By integrating with HiddenLevers, First Rate is enabling wealth managers to be better stewards of their clients' investments," First Rate Chief Products Officer Marshall Smith said. "Today the ability to partner with best-in-class technology providers to leverage fully reconciled and accurate performance data and forward-looking risk attributes is pivotal to stewarding investor assets for wealth management firm."

OpenClose announced an integration with Vice Capital Markets that will maximize hedging efficiencies and reduce preparation and delivery time for acquired loan data.

The integration utilizes loan-level lock data from OpenClose’s LenderAssist LOS and embeds it directly into Vice Capital’s hedging platform. According to the company, this will eliminate multiple manual steps and potential “break-points” in the overall process, which will in turn save the consumer time.

“Our customer success is dependent on speed and accuracy, especially as it relates to effective hedging and trade management strategies,” OpenClose CRO Vince Furey said. “OpenClose is pleased to partner with Vice Capital in order to help our mutual customers maximize profitability and minimize risk in the secondary market. Using this integration, our customers are able to operate more efficiently in a fast-moving, tech-driven lending landscape.”

Covered Insurance completed a SOC II Type 2 audit with Linford & Company, a Certified Public Accounting and Information Security firm.

According to the company, the SOC II audit demonstrates the company’s ability to protect highly confidential customer data through its security procedures and operations.

“Covered takes information security very seriously and we work diligently to ensure that our customers’ information is managed in the safest ways possible,” Covered Chief Administrative Officer Chris Diedrich said. “In obtaining our SOC II certification, Covered is taking another step in our commitment to customers and partners that we will be responsible stewards of their data.”

LBA Ware, a provider of automated solutions for mortgage lenders, announced that Mann Mortgage has successfully overhauled its incentive compensation plan structure with its CompenSafe solution.

“Since margin compression hit the industry, the war for talent has become more aggressive, making it a challenge to manage the cost of LO compensation,” Mann Mortgage CEO Jason Mann said. “CompenSafe has enabled us to efficiently and compliantly reward LOs with attractive commissions while protecting our bottom-line profitability.”

CompenSafe integrates directly with Mann Mortgage’s loan origination system, Ellie Mae Encompass, enabling lenders access to detailed loan-to-branch-level reporting that builds cost-effective compensation plans, according to the company.

“CompenSafe is transforming the way lenders do business by translating lender data into actionable insights that inform better business decisions,” LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer said. “Our goal is to help lenders grow production and profitability with top-notch mortgage technology.”