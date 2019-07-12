CrossCountry Mortgage, a mortgage lender based in Ohio, is expanding its operations, announcing this week that it has acquired both bemortgage and PERL Mortgage.

bemortgage launched in 2017 as a division of Bridgeview Bank Group, but the company moved last year to become a division of CrossCountry Mortgage. According to CrossCountry, bemortgage began transitioning to the CrossCountry brand after the move was finalized in October 2018.

CrossCountry acquired PERL Mortgage more recently, closing on the deal in March 2019. PERL was founded in 1994, and according to the NMLS registry, the company had 60 branches spread across 18 states.

NMLS shows that PERL Mortgage operated branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, but the database has all of those branches marked as “inactive.”

Perhaps that it is because all three lenders will soon be operating collectively as CrossCountry Mortgage.

“It’s no surprise that CrossCountry Mortgage was attracted to the two midwestern lenders, as they both not only harbor top producers in the industry, but also never forget what matters most: the customer,” said Beth Keckley, chief marketing officer for CrossCountry Mortgage.

“With the union under one brand, CrossCountry Mortgage is gaining new energy and more experienced individuals to our team,” Keckley added. “This will inevitably strengthen our position across the country.”