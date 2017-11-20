The list of players in the mortgage industry continues to grow, as a group of industry veterans announced the launch of bemortgage.

The new Chicago-based mortgage company is a division of Bridgeview Bank Group and is founded by industry veterans with more than 100 years of combined mortgage experience.

“Most mortgage companies are slow to change and have outdated restrictions with an archaic process,” said Rob Sampson, CEO and co-founder. “At bemortgage, we have removed the pain points and created a solution that provides a better experience for our customers first and foremost and an environment where our loan officers can truly thrive.”

Sampson added that they are also fortunate to be partnering with Bridgeview Bank, which has more than $1 billion in assets under management.

“This partnership will benefit our customers because it gives us greater flexibility to provide financing for consumers when less traditional loans are necessary,” said Sampson.