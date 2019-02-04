Consolidated Analytics, a provider of property valuation, loan due diligence, mortgage fulfillment, and advisory services for the real estate finance industry, announced Monday that it acquired Carrington Property Services, a provider of third-party REO asset management, rental management, and valuation services.

Carrington Property Services was formerly a member of the Carrington family of companies, which includes retail and wholesale mortgage lending, mortgage servicing, real estate services, title and escrow services, and capital management.

According to Consolidated Analytics, the acquisition of Carrington Property Services was completed on Feb. 1, 2019. Consolidated Analytics added that it expects the deal to expand the company’s scope of services and “enhances its value proposition to its lender, GSE, servicer and capital markets clients.”

The acquisition is the latest in a string of deals for Consolidated Analytics. In 2017, the company acquired PCA Appraisal Management, which provides real estate appraisal services.

Beyond that, CA also acquired Equitable Mortgage Solutions, a mortgage fulfillment provider, and OpEXNow, a mortgage operations advisory firm, in recent years.

And now, the company has also acquired Carrington Property Services.

“Mortgage industry participants are looking for a streamlined, scalable, and centralized way to effectively evaluate and manage their real estate assets,” said Consolidated Analytics CEO Arvin Wijay. “The acquisition of CPS boosts our infrastructure, resources, technology, and support functions, which will improve productivity and accelerate returns at every aspect of the asset management lifecycle.”

CA did not disclose the financial details of the deal, but did say that the acquisition was financed by investments from affiliates of Eos Partners and Seal Rock Partners, two private investment firms that have “partnered with the Consolidated Analytics’ management team to support the company’s growth strategy.”

Rudy Zabran, Consolidated Analytics’ chief revenue officer, said that the deal may not be the company’s last either.

“By re-investing in our business, we can offer our clients more value, improved execution, and a better customer experience,” Zabran said. “We have carefully planned out our growth path to ensure our clients stand to gain the most.”

When contacted by HousingWire, Carrington said that it did not have anything to add beyond the information publicized by Consolidated Analytics.