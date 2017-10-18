Lending

Consolidated Analytics buys PCA Appraisal Management

Merger of appraisal management companies

October 18, 2017
Ben Lane
In a deal between two appraisal management companies, Consolidated Analytics, an appraisal management company and mortgage advisory firm, announced this week that it acquired PCA Appraisal Management, which provides real estate appraisal services.

As part of the deal, PCA CEO Jim Reno will join Consolidated Analytics as vice president of business development and training. Additionally, Reno’s mortgage appraisal education seminars will receive a national push through Consolidated Analytics.

“We’re excited to welcome Jim Reno and PCA’s clients to Consolidated Analytics,” Rudy Zabran, chief operating officer of Consolidated Analytics, said in a release. “Jim’s extensive experience in mortgage appraisal management adds great value to our company, as do his educational seminars on the appraisal process.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m extremely pleased to join forces with Consolidated Analytics,” Reno said. “We’ve been friendly competitors for years. Combined, I believe we will lead the industry in customer satisfaction. I also welcome the opportunity to use Consolidated Analytics’ national platform to expand our education program and enhance service to our lender customers.”

