Digital mortgage company and 2018 HW Tech100 winner Better Mortgage is expanding again.

Earlier this year, the company expanded into Mississippi, Iowa, South Dakota, Michigan, and Tennessee.

And now, the company is adding eight more states.

Better Mortgage announced Thursday that it is now operating in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

That brings the company’s total number of states to 26, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, as well as Washington, D.C., to go with the states added this year.

Better’s platform works by moving the mortgage process completely online. Its customers are able to upload and eSign documents, have instant access to lending discounts, and receive personalized mortgage recommendations.

“At Better, we believe that homeownership should be affordable and accessible to all Americans,” said Vishal Garg, co-founder and CEO.

“This mission is only possible if we transform the entire mortgage experience, making it affordable, less stressful, and a delightful customer experience,” Garg added. “Expanding to these states brings us closer to achieving this mission, whether it's for a first-time homebuyer or someone looking to refinance their home.”

The company launched in 2016 and has funded and originated more $2 billion in loans so far.

And, according to the company, this expansion won’t be its last, with further plans for growth in the “near future.”