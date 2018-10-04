It looks like the shoe just dropped.

After rumors erupted in early September that Phil Shoemaker was leaving Caliber Home Loans for Home Point Financial, Home Point just made it official. Phil Shoemaker has joined Home Point as chief business officer.

“I’m pleased to welcome Phil to Home Point Financial,” Home Point President and CEO Willie Newman said in a statement.

“His track record of innovation and building a best-in-class production organization is a perfect complement to our existing management team. The industry is changing and the methods for originating, servicing, and retaining customers are rapidly evolving. Home Point’s focus on third party originations married with our commitment to being on the leading edge of digitization will result in a unique value proposition for our partners.”

In his new role, Shoemaker will oversee third-party originations, customer retention and technology at Home Point.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that is focused on culture, innovation, and creating the best possible experience for our customers. The foundation for success starts with great people which is what attracted me to Home Point,” Shoemaker said in a statement.

“I consider myself fortunate to be part of a forward- thinking management team that is committed to building a great company.”

Home Point's bid for Shoemaker is the latest move in ithe company's push to bolster its C-suite.

In late January of this year, Home Point added Richard Bradfield (chief financial officer) and Bill Shuler (chief information officer) to its executive team.

Those changes came on the heels of Home Point making several executive changes in the wake of its $211 million acquisition of Stonegate Mortgage Corp.