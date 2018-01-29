Multi-channel lender and servicer Home Point Financial has appointed two to executive leadership positions. Richard Bradfield was named the company’s enterprise chief financial officer and Bill Shuler was named chief information officer.

Both executives will report directly to Home Point Financial President and CEO Willie Newman, the company said.

Prior to joining Home Point, Bradfield spent more than 25 years at PHH Corp., most recently serving as its senior vice president, head of originations for the corporation’s financial institutions group.

Shuler previously served as president of WPS Advisors, and before that, he was the chief operating officer at Genesis Pure.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to join an organization with such potential for significant growth and development,” Bradfield said.

Shuler added, “I’m pleased to combine my experience in information technology with the strategic initiatives set forth by our executive team.”

“I’d like to welcome Rich and Bill to the Home Point team,” said Willie Newman. “We are fortunate to have added two leaders with their depth and breadth of experience. They are great additions to our already strong executive group.”