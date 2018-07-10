Class Appraisal, an appraising management company, announced on Monday that it promoted Jon Tallinger to the newly created position of chief growth officer.

Prior to his promotion as chief growth officer, Tallinger, a 2017 HousingWire Insider, most recently served as the company's vice president of sales and marketing.

Class Appraisal explained that under Tallinger's leadership, the company has grown its sales and marketing team and clients through its commitment to high touch customer service and driving client value.

“In the newly created role, Jon will continue to drive growth with Class’s existing accounts but will also focus on new channels and new valuation product offerings that will allow Class to lead the charge in the changing valuation landscape,” Class Appraisal President John Fraas said.

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role to help drive the continued growth and success of our clients and in turn our company,” Tallinger said. “The past nine years at Class have been incredible. We’ve built one of the best Appraisal Management Companies that wouldn’t be possible without our strong partnerships with our clients.”

