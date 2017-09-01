2017 HW Insiders: Jon Tallinger

Jon Tallinger can best be described as a jack-of-all-trades. Since helping to start Class Appraisal as its first employee in 2009, he has played several key roles within the company. In the company’s early years, he managed day-to-day operations and served as chief appraiser, and now serves as vice president of sales and marketing.

In 2016, the sales team that Tallinger manages helped the company grow by more than 98% from the previous year. By offering proprietary performance dashboards and using Tallinger’s network of industry connections from more than 15 years of experience, the sales team has helped Class Appraisal to become an approved partner with 16 of the top 25 wholesale lenders and many of the top retail lenders in the country.

Tallinger gives credit to Class Appraisal’s 110-person operations team. “When you have a team that provides the highest level of communication and client satisfaction, it becomes very easy to tell your story to prospective clients. Sales through service has been the key to our success,” he said.

“Over the 15 years Jon has been in the industry, he has built a vast network due to his knowledge and ambition to help out not only the company he is working for, but to push the industry forward as a whole.”