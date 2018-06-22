BBVA Compass appointed Joe Cartellone as its director of mortgage banking and home equity.

"His innovative mindset, coupled with his proven success in building and growing high-performance mortgage strategies, will be a strong addition to the bank and our valued clients. He is committed to not only the bank's success, but also our clients' success in buying their own homes," BBVA Compass Head of Retail Banking Çagrı Süzer said in a statement.

In his new role, Cartellone will head BBVA Compass’ mortgage and home equity business across the U.S., including mortgage and home equity originations, servicing, secondary marketing and portfolio management.

Cartellone has been in the industry for more than 20 years, and prior to joining BBVA he served as the head of SMB Direct Merchant Services at First Data Corporation and as the mortgage banking retail channel executive for JPMorgan Chase. He was also on TeleCheck Services board, on the Financial Services Roundtable Executive Housing Policy Council, in the Mortgage Bankers Association of America and the National Association of Realtors.

"BBVA Compass is excited to welcome an experienced and ambitious banking professional in Joe Cartellone to our team,” Süzer said.