Amazon announced that Hub by Amazon, a smart package delivery receptacle, is now available for installation in the United States.

“We’re always striving to make things easier for our customers. Building on Amazon’s expertise in locker solutions, the Hub addresses frustrations from property owners, carriers and residents concerning package delivery,” Amazon Worldwide Lockers and Pickup Director Patrick Supanc said in a statement.

“Now half a million residents in some of the premier properties in the country have access to the Hub, Amazon’s latest delivery solution. The Hub simplifies delivery for residents, offering quick and secure access to packages, day or night. For delivery providers, it offers a single, convenient location for package drop-off and gives property managers time and resources back to focus on other priorities,” he added.

The Hub functions much like an Amazon Locker. Residents can access the Hub 24/7 and it can receive packages from any sender, not just Amazon. This move is one of many expansion plans by Amazon into the housing economy. Amazon is also currently looking to hire someone to lead their newly-formed mortgage lending division, for example.

The latest venture also appears to already be gaining traction. AvalonBay, Fairfield Residential, Pinnacle, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, WinnResidential and Equity Residential are already in the process of implementing the Hub at their properties.

“With Hub by Amazon, residents can pick up packages at their convenience, 24/7, and our associates are spending more time doing what they’re most excited about—delivering great service to our residents,” AvalonBay Communities Vice President of Corporate Initiatives Karen Hollinger said in a statement.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the ease and consistency it brings to the delivery experience for both residents and AvalonBay associates.”