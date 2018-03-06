Simplifile, a provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents and counties, announced it just became the fifth authorized electronic notary in Arkansas.

Arkansas Secretary of State Mark Martin authorized Simplifile, allowing users in the state’s 23 recording jurisdictions to have access to eNotarized documents. This allows clients to streamline their processes and keep as much of the real estate transaction electronic as possible.

“eNotarization is widely recognized within the mortgage industry as one of the final keys needed to unlock the benefits of a complete digital mortgage process,” Simplifile President Paul Clifford said.

“Now, Arkansas mortgage and settlement professionals can also utilize the full potential of Simplifile’s services to reduce instances of delayed closings due to incomplete or incorrect notarial acts and imbue the closing process with secure, trackable transparency,” Clifford said. “In addition, servicers can also take advantage of Simplifile’s eNotarization capabilities to facilitate the lien assignment and reconveyance process.”

Arkansas began allowing eNotarization back in 2013, but in the five years since then, Simplifile is just the fifth company to be authorized by the state in eNotary services. The announcement comes six months after the Arkansas state legislature enacted the Electronic Notary Public Act, which amends previous state laws governing the provisions under which the Arkansas secretary of state may regulate and approve vendors for eNotary services.

“The addition of Simplifile highlights the growing electronic notary initiative in Arkansas and the acceptance of a more progressive manner of performing notarization,” Martin said. “It’s a system we believe is more secure and ultimately provides a faster, more efficient process for the notaries, homebuyers, and companies that utilize it.”

Last year, Arkansas announced Pavaso as an eNotary, adding its name to list of approved eNotary solutions providers in the state, including DocVerify, World Wide Notary, and Corporation Service Company.

While e-mortgages are making strides in the housing industry, eClosings are still rare, mostly due to state restrictions surrounding eNotaries. However, that is slowly beginning to change.