Move, which operates Realtor.com for the National Association of Realtors, announced recently that it appointed Michelle Meyers to the newly created role of vice president of customer success.

In this role, Meyers is tasked with boosting the company’s relationships with real estate agents, Realtors, and brokers.

According to the company, Meyers will work with Realtor.com’s customers (Realtors, real estate agents, etc.) to “identify opportunities to better streamline and coordinate communication, support and service, and help generate measurable business growth,” the company said in release.

Meyers has spent the majority of her career in customer engagement and client relationship management in the workforce mobility and healthcare sectors and brings a background in business operations, analytics and reporting to her new role.

Meyers most recently served as the northern California general manager for Synergy Global Housing, which provides relocation and temporary housing services in over 55 countries around the world.

Earlier in her career, Meyers served as chief operating officer of medical device company Biolyst d/b/a Realief Neuropathy Centers, and in client engagement and client service leadership roles at SIRVA Relocation.

Meyers began her career as a real estate professional, which Realtor.com said will give her “relevant insight” into the needs of the website’s customers.

“We are constantly evaluating every point of our customer journey to ensure we create the best environment for our customers to build, manage and grow their business,” said Debbie Neuberger, senior vice president of service operations. “This new role helps further extend our reputation for best-in-class results among competing national providers, and Michelle is supremely qualified and positioned to advance professionals and realtor.com in this capacity.”