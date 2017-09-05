Massive coalition of housing groups push Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association President and CEO David Stevens sent a letter to the Senate leadership, calling on Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to quickly schedule a vote to approve Pam Patenaude as deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

As it turns out, Stevens’ call to confirm Patenaude has more than a little support from within the housing industry.

On Monday, a coalition of nearly 60 organizations that operate in and around the housing industry sent a letter to McConnell and Schumer, imploring the party leaders to bring Patenaude’s nomination to the Senate floor for a full vote.

The full list of groups that signed the letter is below, but included among the signees is the American Bankers Association, the American Land Title Association, the Appraisal Institute, Habitat for Humanity International, the National Association of Home Builders, and the National Association of Realtors.

“The undersigned organizations implore you to bring the nomination of Pam Patenaude as Deputy Secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development to the Floor for a vote,” the groups’ letter opens.

The groups note that the Senate Banking Committee approved Patenaude’s nomination back in June, meaning that the last remaining hurdle Patenaude needs to clear to assume the true position of power at HUD is a full vote of the Senate.

Patenaude currently serves as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families. She previously served as the director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and served as the HUD assistant secretary for community, planning and development under President George W. Bush.

“Ms. Patenaude has shown a dedication to housing through her many years of service. Her previous tenure at HUD provides her with a great understanding of both the organization itself as well as its programs,” the groups write.

The groups also tout Patenaude’s experience with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, which “provides her with the state/local perspective of HUD programs at work.”

The groups close by suggesting that approving Patenaude quickly is supremely important.

“As we approach a new fiscal year, filling HUD’s Deputy Secretary position could not be more critical,” the groups conclude. “Pam Patenaude’s leadership will be a great asset to the Department, and her knowledge will forward the mission of HUD. We urge you to support her confirmation and move it to the Floor for a vote.”

The letter is signed by the following organizations:

In a separate statement, William Brown, the president of the National Association of Realtors, praised Patenaude and reiterated the need to confirm her as soon as possible.

“This is a critical time for housing, and we can’t afford to leave good talent on the sidelines. With the Senate back from August recess, it’s time to confirm Pam Patenaude as Deputy Secretary at HUD,” Brown said. “Pam’s energy and experience will be a tremendous asset to Secretary Carson and his team. We’re hopeful the Senate will take swift action so she can get to work.”