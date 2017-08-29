Investments Lending

MBA calls on Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Also wants vote on HUD general counsel nominee Paul Compton

August 29, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS David Stevens Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD HUD deputy secretary MBA Mortgage Bankers Association Pam Patenaude Trump Administration
Capitol building side

Citing the important role that the Department of Housing and Urban Development plays, especially in times of tragedy, the Mortgage Bankers Association is urging the members of the Senate to confirm Pam Patenaude as deputy secretary of HUD.

Patenaude currently serves as the president of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America’s Families. She previously served as the director of housing policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and served as the Department of Housing and Urban Development assistant secretary for community, planning and development under President George W. Bush.

Back in April, President Donald Trump nominated Patenaude to serve in the true position of power at HUD – deputy secretary.

The HUD secretary, like many other cabinet positions, is the public face of the department, conducting meetings with housing leaders around the country, listening to local concerns, and celebrating milestones.

The deputy secretary, however, handles most of the day-to-day operations.

And, according to MBA President and CEO David Stevens, officially installing Patenaude at HUD is critical.

“With several thousand Texans displaced from their homes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, it is now more critical than ever that HUD have a Deputy Secretary in place to oversee disaster recovery and coordination with other federal and state agencies working to address the housing situation in Houston,” Stevens said Monday in a letter to Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Chuck Schumer, D-New York, the leaders of each party in the Senate.

“Pam played a key role in coordinating HUD’s response to natural disasters during her prior tenure at HUD and her experience in this regard will be highly beneficial to the department,” Stevens added.

Patenuade’s nomination advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee back in June, but thus far, there has no been official vote on her nomination.

Stevens also called on the Senate to confirm Paul Compton, nominated by the Trump administration to serve as HUD general counsel.

“Both Pam and Paul have extensive backgrounds in housing and a deep understanding of the challenges facing HUD, as well as the critical role the department plays in helping millions of American families,” Stevens said. “Paul has significant experience in the areas of tax credits and affordable housing and Pam possesses an unrivaled background honed over a 30-year career that included two prior tours of duty at HUD.”

The Senate is scheduled to reconvene in the first week of September, and Stevens wants a prompt vote on Patenaude and Compton.

“I’m certain HUD will benefit from both Pam and Paul’s public and private sector experience,” Stevens concludes. “MBA urges the Senate to approve their nominations quickly and we look forward to working with them in their new roles.”

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Confirmation hearing for HUD Deputy Secretary nominee Pam Patenaude set for June 6

Trump picks Pam Patenaude to serve as HUD deputy secretary

Housing industry praises Trump's selection of Pam Patenaude as HUD deputy secretary

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac suspend foreclosures and evictions in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Huge housing trade groups push FHFA for FICO alternatives

Amitree, maker of real estate email software Folio, raises $7 million to fund growth

The Ocwen connection: New Residential, Altisource Portfolio Solutions ink REO agreement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?