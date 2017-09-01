Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing
From HW Magazine

The 2017 Mortgage Technology Product Showcase

16 companies offering unique solutions for a faster, easier mortgage process

September 1, 2017
Sarah Wheeler
New consumer expectations for a faster, easier mortgage process have turned up the heat on financial institutions to deliver a better customer experience for borrowers. Speed and accuracy are more important than ever as potential buyers compete for limited inventory, and financial institutions compete for those borrowers.

Fortunately, these 16 companies stand ready to help, offering solutions that span the entire mortgage loan lifecycle. From enabling mobile applications to connecting with investors, the solutions in our Mortgage Tech Product Showcase provide the leverage mortgage companies need to satisfy customers with an efficient, transparent loan process. Read on to find out which products will open more doors for your business.

Auction.com   

Black Knight Financial Services

Chronos Solutions

DataTree by First American

DocMagic

Docutech

Floify

IDS

ISGN

LoanCare

MCT

OpenClose

Optimal Blue

RES.NET/USRES

Stearns Lending

Tavant Technologies

 

Screen-shot-2016-10-25-at-104756-am
Sarah Wheeler joined HousingWire in November 2013 as Content Editor, serving HousingWire and HousingWire.com. She was promoted to Magazine Editor in May 2015. Sarah brings extensive experience in both newspaper journalism and marketing.

