Auction.com helps buyers and sellers execute disposition strategy

September 1, 2017
For 10 years, Auction.com has leveraged technology and the expertise of industry veterans to provide buyers and sellers with a transparent, streamlined auction process. Today, Auction.com continues to build onto this proven platform to make the auction experience better for all.  

Auction logoAs the nation’s largest real estate online marketplace, Auction.com is uniquely positioned to help sellers and buyers execute a complete end-to-end disposition strategy. By utilizing the latest, most innovative mobile and emerging technology, Auction.com helps sellers remove distressed assets from their balance sheets, save in operational and financial costs and contribute to the stabilization of neighborhoods.

Additionally, buyers and sellers alike have access to the industry’s most experienced team of professionals —providing valuable industry insight and specific use cases to help them successfully leverage the auction process.  

“The experience of our team members allows Auction.com to provide out-of-the-box thinking that challenges the industry norm and produce the best results for buyers and sellers,” Colleen Lambros, chief marketing officer at Auction.com, said.  

Unlike traditional methods, Auction.com successfully markets and sells properties in all 50 states, and its established presence during on-site auction events — paired with the broad reach of its digital marketing efforts — creates a more competitive sales environment. With this sophisticated marketing strategy, Auction.com reaches millions of global buyers who continue to collectively bring billions of dollars in liquidity to the marketplace. Auction box

The company leverages key market intelligence, including seller asset information, historical customer behavioral data, public records, and attorney information, among others, to establish optimal pricing and selling strategies. With this market intelligence, Auction.com supports the disposition of properties regardless of its stage in the distressed properties’ lifecycle. 

This level of dedication has earned Auction.com the trust of many first-time and returning buyers, enabling the site to attract up to 35 times more traffic than its leading competitor and boasting significantly more engaged buyers as well.

Auction.com enhances efficiencies by supporting properties that range from foreclosure to REO. By leveraging the platform, Auction.com enables a greater degree of visibility, which aids sellers in disposing their assets sooner during live auction sale events or online auction sale events for REO disposition. 

“Due to the robust marketing capacity and data intelligence, Auction.com can help reduce disposition timelines, relieving the seller of the liability and compliance risks associated with holding, managing, and preserving REO properties,” Lambros said.

Auction.com continues to expand its market reach across the globe by educating buyers and marketing assets. In doing so, Auction.com creates an auction environment unlike any other in the industry.

