Floify SaaS platform refines the mortgage processing workflow

MORTGAGE TECH PRODUCT SHOWCASE

For decades, mortgage professionals and borrowers alike have endured the pains and frustrations of the typical home-buying experience: Countless phone calls and emails; sending, receiving, and organizing dozens of sensitive loan documents; managing buyer and seller signatures; and so on. With all of this constant back and forth, which often creates dramatic inefficiencies, many people have been asking, “Why isn’t there a better way to streamline the mortgage process between buyers, sellers, and lenders?”

Enter: Floify.

Floify, the loan automation solution of choice for top-producing mortgage professionals, was introduced after the company’s founder and CEO, Dave Sims, saw an opportunity to markedly improve the home-buying experience for both lenders and borrowers.

As an experienced software engineer, Sims designed Floify to refine the mortgage processing workflow and automate routine and time-intensive tasks so that loan officers can focus on customer service and quick loan closes, instead of a seemingly endless checklist of to-dos. Floify’s clean and intuitive user interface provides lenders with the ability to quickly and securely send, receive and manage loan documents, verify assets and incomes, and track every step in the loan process from start to finish.

Floify does all of this and more via a lightweight and intuitive platform, which features customizable email and SMS/text message templates, editable milestones and milestone updates, and a third-party portal. Floify seamlessly brings all stakeholders in the loan origination process to a single hub for communication, ensuring no detail gets overlooked.

As a result of its customer-centric focus, Floify has been growing by leaps and bounds since the organization was founded in 2012. “Floify is not a venture-funded company — we are a customer-focused and funded company,” Sims said. “This allows us to not only clearly listen to our customers’ feedback, but also quickly and efficiently respond to the new features and functionality that would make them happier and more successful.”

One of Floify’s many strengths is that it offers true integration with Encompass LOS, which not only allows the solution to push conditions and documentation, but also provide the ability to map to and update fields as well as provide Disclosure Desk integration. This gives the borrower one place to communicate, securely provide documentation and eSign documents and disclosures.

“We understand that mortgage professionals find tremendous value in Floify’s secure portal, communication tools and other native features to support their businesses,” Sims said. “However, perhaps the greatest added value is our open technology that enables enterprises and loan officers to bring complementary solutions together through the App Store, Rest APIs, and customizable branding and CSS.”

Floify also features a Realtor and partner portal to keep third parties updated on the loan process. The portal empowers real estate agents to create templated and constrained pre-approval letters on-demand. In addition, Floify offers iOS and Android mobile apps that can be white-labeled to fit an organization’s brand.

“Floify is an agile company that can quickly react to the needs of our customers and the market,” Sims said. “We care about our customers so our product is 100% driven to make their businesses more successful.”