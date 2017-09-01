DataTree delivers innovative real estate Data as a Service solution

MORTGAGE TECH PRODUCT SHOWCASE

Whether the need is for real estate data and research, property-related services or both, DataTree is the perfect solution for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders of all sizes. Built on resources accumulated from First American’s 125 years in the real estate business, no other provider blends a greater breadth and depth of data with modern technology.

DataTree technology makes it simple for any user in any mortgage lending or servicing role to work better and faster by harnessing the power of the industry’s largest property ownership database, plus information that’s been amassed from more than 6 billion recorded real estate documents.

“DataTree is the perfect intersection of real estate data and fintech, working together to give our clients the flexibility and transparency to work the way they want and need to, rather than conforming their processes to an outdated or less-than-optimal tool,” Jim Portner, senior vice president of product and market strategy at First American Database Solutions, said.

Easy-to-use search features and exclusive research tools like FlexSearch and Advanced Search for properties and homeowners allow financial institutions to get precise information. FlexSearch, only available within DataTree, allows access to previously unsearchable information so that professionals can search any individual or business name, phrase or item in First American’s massive recorded document image database, nationwide.

The Advanced Search feature lets users mine properties by location, characteristics, mortgage or sale information, default status, owner name and more. With countless filter combinations, searching can be as broad or specific as needed.

“First American designed DataTree to provide lenders with access to new and expanded sources of real estate data and mortgage services, delivered in ways that are easy to use and understand for any role or department within a financial institution,” Portner said.

DataTree offers DaaS (Data as a Service) access to real estate and homeownership data that is unsurpassed in breadth and depth. Customary data sets like public record, ownership and property details are united with hard-to-find or proprietary data assets like information from First American title plants and HOA identification and liens to deliver the distinct data financial institutions need in a single location.

DataTree also delivers workflow solutions, offering lenders the flexibility to quickly order Automated Valuation Models (AVM), property ownership and encumbrance reports, flood determinations, conventional appraisals and more – from a single platform and without complicated integrations or ordering through multiple vendors.

“We understand that our clients need more than just the best data – they need it delivered in a platform that they can use, when and how they want to use it, to drive sound lending decisions and build their business. DataTree does this by combining the real estate data lenders need with a simple yet powerful interface that helps multiple lending departments to do their work more quickly and confidently,” Portner said.