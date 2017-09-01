Optimal Blue's Digital Marketplace leverages largest investor database

MORTGAGE TECH PRODUCT SHOWCASE

Today’s mortgage consumers demand personalization, choice, transparency, accuracy, convenience and speed. Innovative originators, as well as the investors and providers they rely upon, are transforming their businesses to deliver a more sophisticated digital experience to meet these demands.

Optimal Blue developed its Digital Marketplace to be at the heart of this industry transformation. Anchored with robust, end-to-end functionality and the most comprehensive database of personalized, compliant product and price, Optimal Blue delivers real-time integration between the originators that fulfill, the investors that empower, and the technology and service providers that enable a consumer mortgage transaction.

For originators, Optimal Blue delivers an Enterprise Secondary Marketing Solution that completely automates their operations including product and pricing, lock desk workflow, pipeline risk management, secondary market commitment and delivery, and more.

For investors, Optimal Blue provides an Investor Network Management Solution that automates compliance, product and pricing distribution, marketing, and business intelligence capabilities.

For providers, Optimal Blue’s best-in-class eCommerce platform leverages state-of-the-art API capabilities to integrate with their leading technology and service solutions used by originators and investors throughout the loan life cycle – wherever, whenever it matters most.

“Optimal Blue’s Digital Marketplace has disrupted the fundamental process by which the mortgage market functions,” CEO Scott Happ said. “By bringing loan buyers and sellers together — along with third-party technology and service providers that enable them — on a single technology platform, the digital loan marketplace promotes borrower choice, improves price transparency, fosters growth in volume and drives operational efficiency.”

Clients of the Optimal Blue Digital Marketplace benefit greatly from economies of scale and the network effects driving its growth. The company’s platform is a three-sided network whose value to an individual client grows as the total number of clients grows.

With Optimal Blue’s Digital Marketplace, originator clients can set up unique programs and pricing configurations within minutes from the largest investor database in the industry. When rates change daily, the pricing is automatically pushed to originator users in seconds, as well as the provider technologies that each lender uses for lead generation, CRM and marketing, mobile and consumer-direct.

From there, Optimal Blue automates the lock process, as well as the hedging and committing of those loans directly with the investor.

Lastly, leveraging robust data and analytics inherent in the platform, Optimal Blue provides the entire Digital Marketplace ecosystem with comprehensive competitive and enterprise intelligence tools to enable better and more profitable decision making for their businesses.

“In Optimal Blue, our clients have found an engaged partner, keenly interested in understanding their strategies and perspectives to deliver exciting, new innovations and value,” Happ said.