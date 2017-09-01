Investments Servicing
RES.NET tackles property preservation with integrated PropertyCure Data Portal

System provides oversight, flexible reporting and seamless access from the REO portal

September 1, 2017
RES.NET is always on the lookout for new ways to bring greater efficiency to servicers and investors. Although this naturally includes large segments like REO and loss mitigation, the company’s goal is to provide a complete set of servicer solutions, and that means addressing historically underserved segments such as property preservation. 

RESNET logo“It is our belief that technology can create better outcomes across the board, and we seek to fill in the gaps that other tech providers may overlook,” said Rob Pajon, senior vice president of marketing and product. “Current technology options weren’t meeting the needs of these specialized segments, so instead, servicers were reliant upon cumbersome, manual processes that required a significant time investment and often resulted in errors.”

Property preservation represents a specific challenge, as it can be characterized by a fragmented and non-uniform relationship between a servicer and their vendors. RES.NET’s PropertyCure Data Portal answers this challenge by bringing all vendor updates, data and images into one system via integration. RESNET box

PropertyCure, a unique property preservation offering, creates an environment of conformity across vendors and ultimately facilitates single-system access to manage all processes from multiple vendors. It is also seamlessly integrated with the other RES.NET portals to create a single sign-in platform for servicers. 

“PropertyCure benefits our clients by providing oversight, centralizing data, property-level tracking, flexible reporting, a user dashboard, system of record connectivity, and seamless access from the REO portal,” Pajon said.

By allowing users to track the progress of property preservation vendors, PropertyCure reduces inefficiencies and increases transparency. With all data centralized in one location, customers can better oversee, manage, and run reports resulting in fewer delays and higher productivity for this underserved servicing segment.

With PropertyCure, servicers gain access to configurable checklists that can be attached to each process and an intuitive dashboard that provides oversight by allowing users to track foreclosures, GSE files and investor portfolios. 

PropertyCure’s system architecture provides RES.NET with the ability to expand this portal into new areas quickly, and the company stands ready to support its customers as they help determine which areas it addresses next. 

Innovation is central to RES.NET’s company culture and is evident throughout its 25-year history. RES.NET’s REO Portal was initially created to serve the needs of its parent company USRES in 2003. Since then the company has continued to innovate and create solutions for servicers and investors, a Loss Mitigation portal, which includes Deed in Lieu, Short Sale, and a Valuations portal, and now the PropertyCure Data portal.

“With RES.NET, our customers get more than just a technology platform; they get a partner that will listen to their changing needs and work to produce new products, tools, and enhancements as the industry changes. Our products are created to work with one another, helping our customers maximize efficiencies and in turn, control costs and drive revenue,” Pajon said.

