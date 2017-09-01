Lending
From HW Magazine

Docutech's Solex eSign meets borrower demand for mobile interface

All-in-one solution gives lenders a competitive advantage

September 1, 2017
KEYWORDS DocuTech Harry Gardner Mortgage Tech Product Showcase Solex eSign
F3 hero

MORTGAGE TECH PRODUCT SHOWCASE

Designed for clients leading out in the digital mortgage age, Solex eSign is an all-in-one solution that is directly integrated with Docutech’s dynamic document generation engine, ConformX, to support streamlined processes and seamless workflows. Using Solex eSign, lenders can access the most comprehensive library of documents in the lending industry and facilitate eDelivery and eSignature anytime, anywhere, from any device.

docutech logo“The ability to push eSignatures to a mobile setting is crucial for today’s lenders. Without the ability to provide their customers convenient, 24/7 access to documents and signatures, a lender is much less competitive in today’s instantaneous, technology-rich environment,” said Harry Gardner, executive vice president of eStrategies for Docutech. 

The technology was developed to help financial institutions better meet the needs of today’s customers, who are increasingly coming to expect convenience and instant access to the information they need from the companies they conduct business with. Solex enables lenders to transfer document signing to a digital setting, enhancing the borrower experience in a number of ways. docutech box

For example, with eDelivery, borrowers can review loan documents in advance of the closing table so they have plenty of time to ask questions and can have a better understanding of the terms of their loan before they sign. Solex then provides an easy-to-use, intuitive and mobile-responsive interface where they can sign documents from any location on any device, making the process quick and convenient. 

Solex also supports other unique features; for example, borrowers can save their progress and return to documents later. Branded with the lender’s logo, Solex enables lenders to expedite the loan process to minimize the time between filling out the loan application and the borrower being able to complete their dream purchase.

But borrowers aren’t the only ones who benefit from Solex’s efficiency. Lenders can improve efficiencies and compliance by generating dynamic documents, pushing them to the borrower to sign, and then receiving and storing them in Docutech’s secure eVault, all within the same platform.

Solex captures the completed data for every signature or form-fill item along with the date/time each occurred. Once completed and submitted, Solex then creates an audit log with a tamper-evident seal so lenders are able to track all package types and events, including eConsent, eReview and eSign.

With additional features such as two-factor authentication, single-sign-on, full disaster recovery, failover print fulfillment, and access to the industry’s most trusted eVault, Docutech promises an eSigning platform that ensures the utmost security. 

“Solex is an integral development in Docutech’s mission to help lenders improve compliance, streamline document operations, improve the borrower experience, and facilitate a complete eMortgage,” Gardner said.

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Docutech provides dynamic document generation

DocuTech, Gallagher Partner on eDocs Management

Docutech announces partnership with Serent Capital

Services Guide

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
September 2017

Out of the shadows: How fintech is infiltrating the mortgage industry

A study released in the National Bureau of Economic Research maintains that nonbanks, such as Quicken and loanDepot, essentially tripled market share for mortgage lending between 2007 to 2015. You read that right: tripled market share in less than 10 years. How is such a high level of disruption possible? Read on.

Feature

HW Insiders 2017

HousingWire began recognizing the unsung heroes of the mortgage finance industry last year, seeking out the “go-to” team members and those who get the job done with enthusiasm, no matter the size of the challenge. Our editorial board carefully selected each of these 33 professionals for their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies. Read on to see who made the list.

Commentary

Maintaining relevancy with today's tech-savvy consumers

Rick Arvielo
Rick Arvielo
 Lending
More than any other generation of consumers, today’s homebuyer uses the internet and mobile devices to connect with businesses. When buyers look for homes, they’re turning to real estate apps like Zillow, Trulia, or Redfin. These resources can be a key avenue to market yourself because they put you directly in the line of sight of potential buyers. Another option is to align yourself with a mortgage company that provides apps so you can manage your business on-the-go.