Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Is Amazon threatening to put a major dent in Home Depot’s business?

Despite strong earnings, stock drops

August 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Amazon Home Depot Stock market
House under construction

Even though it posted record results in its second-quarter earnings, Home Depot’s stock is still tanking on the market, according to a CNBC article by Bob Pisani.

The main culprit behind the drop is the same company that’s threatening most markets: Amazon.

Going into the earnings day, economists were positive on the home improvement store’s immunity to Amazon and that it has “clear advantages with the Do-It-Yourself and professional contracting crowd that is the core of its buyers,” the article noted.

According to the home improvement store’s earnings release, sales surged to $28.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, a 6.2% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

“We were pleased with our results this quarter as our customers rewarded us with the highest quarterly sales in company history,” said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president, said about the report.

“We also achieved the highest quarterly net earnings in company history,” said Menear.

But it wasn’t enough to stop the store’s stock from dropping more than 3%.

From the article:

Simply put, continuing fears of the "Amazonification" of retail is hitting the sector hard today, and Home Depot—long considered immune from the Amazon effect—is getting swept up in the worries.

But wait a minute—isn't Home Depot supposed to be relatively "safe" from Amazon? Alan Rifkin from BTIG said a few weeks ago that he thought the agreement to sell Kenmore (Sears) appliances through Amazon were "overblown" and that Home Depot had a significantly more robust product lineup than Amazon.

Still, that confidence is eroding somewhat. Widlitz noted that auto parts were also considered "safe" from Amazon not so long ago, and are no longer considered so: "We have to ask the question with Home Depot, particularly as Kenmore is now selling appliances online that are now smart appliances, is this sector safe as well?"

Home Depot isn’t the only company that’s Amazon is striking fear into. In fact, Amazon is causing more fear in corporate America than the Trump administration, according to an article in Bloomberg by Julie Verhage. And the housing market is no exception to this.

The online shopping giant is pushing its way into other top industries, striking fear into executives that never viewed Amazon as their competition. 

Source: CNBC

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Amazon versus the Trump administration: Who are executives more afraid of?

Home Depot reports record sales numbers

Amazon quietly reveals possible expansion into real estate

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

NCUA honors Trump's order to massively roll back regulation

Inc. 5000: These are the 5 fastest growing companies in mortgage finance

Here’s how Texas is solving its inventory crisis

MBA: Mortgage applications show little movement

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?