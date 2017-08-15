Investments Lending The Ticker

Home Depot reports record sales numbers

Increases forecast for 2017

August 15, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS home construction Home Depot Home improvement Housing
construction

It’s turning out to be a strong year for Home Depot, as it records solid earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

According to the home improvement store’s latest earnings release, sales surged to $28.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2017, a 6.2% increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

The sales beat Street estimates as homeowners continued to invest in their homes that are appreciating in value, an article in Reuters by Sruthi Ramakrishnan stated.

In addition, net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 increased to $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.97 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2016.

“We were pleased with our results this quarter as our customers rewarded us with the highest quarterly sales in company history,” said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president.

“We also achieved the highest quarterly net earnings in company history,” said Menear.

The Reuters article attributed the increase in profit to two main factors. From the article:

Americans have been spending more on their homes as property prices are on the rise in a subdued U.S. housing market, which is facing a supply crunch.

Home Depot had previously called out price appreciation as one of the primary motivators for people to invest in their homes.

"We also believe an extended Spring season was positive for Home Depot's outdoor business in 2Q, including outdoor garden," BTIG Research analyst Alan Rifkin said in a pre-earnings note.

The strong quarter was enough for Home Depot to up its forecast for the rest of the year. Looking ahead, based on its year-to-date performance, Home Depot now expects sales to be up approximately 5.3%. The Company also raised its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and now expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 13% from fiscal 2016 to $7.29. 

Article Landing Video Headline

Reprints

Related Articles

Northwest home sales hit record numbers

Home Depot stock carries market after positive earnings call

Home Depot profit rises on housing market recovery

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Attempt No. 2: Group files FOIA request with CFPB over Cordray's alleged Ohio governor campaign

S&P/Experian: Mortgage default rate at lowest level in a decade

How smart is too smart for a smart home technology?

Here’s how Texas is dealing with growing affordability concerns

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
August 2017

Women of Influence 2017

HousingWire began recognizing Women of Influence in the mortgage finance industry in 2010, with an eye toward encouraging and celebrating female leadership in what had been a male-dominated field. Seven years later, our list of 50 winners is full of women achieving in every sector of the housing economy, including 11 on our list who are leading from the C-suite.

Feature

Pole Position: Why are women falling out of the leadership pipeline?

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 LendingReal Estate
In 1970, only 11% of women in the work force had college degrees. In 2016 that number was 40%, and women outearn men in bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and doctoral degrees. These are serious gains in the number of women attending and graduating college and then entering the work force. But that pipeline of educated, experienced women starts to erode when you look at the number of women assuming leadership roles in business, including mortgage finance.

Commentary

Private label securitization seems poised for a comeback

Jeff Tennyson
Jeff Tennyson
 Lending
After a decade of grappling with the question — when will the market be ready to again embrace private label securitization? — our industry is now facing a new one: Are we ready to move from bespoke, one-off deals into a more normal production mode, if as some observers believe, former headwinds to securitization become tailwinds?