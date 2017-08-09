Traveling to New York? Stay in Trump's childhood home now listed on Airbnb

After struggling to lock in a buyer despite its famous connection, the childhood home of President Donald Trump ended up in a surprising place: Airbnb.

And the host of the Airbnb home is definitely using Trump’s connection to the home to their advantage in their efforts to book guests.

Before he became the president or a real estate guy, Trump grew up in a 2,500-square foot brick and stucco Tudor home in Queens in New York City. And while it's not his lavish penthouses or estates, the home did go up for auction this back in 2016, as covered in an article in CNN Money by Kathryn Vasel.

While the current Airbnb hosts are utilizing Trump’s connection to the house, the previous seller didn’t have any luck with it. Vasel’s article noted that the opening bid for the home was $849,000, which would’ve been a relative bargain for a house in this location. The article added that earlier in the summer, the property was on the market for as much as $1.65 million.

For an in-depth video tour of the house before the new Airbnb host decked it out with Trump paraphernalia, follow this link.

As seen in the screenshot below, the house is listed for $725 a night on Airbnb and sleep 20 people.

According to the listing’s description:

President Donald J. Trump's Childhood Home. In 1946, Donald Trump was born to Fred and Mary Trump, and brought home to Jamaica Estates. Here they lived, in a home built by Fred himself. This is their home. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 15 beds and 2 sofa beds. Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president. There is a giant cut out of Donald in the Living Room, he is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night...

The host did clarify that the listing has no relationship with the White House, the President, Donald Trump or the Trump organization in any way.