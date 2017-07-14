Investments Lending The Ticker

Wells Fargo mortgage banking income plummets 19%

Net income edges up

July 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Earnings earnings per share Mortgage banking income Net income Revenue Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo bank photo

Wells Fargo released its earnings statement early Friday morning for the second quarter 2017 which showed mortgage banking income partially offset other gains in earnings.

Mortgage banking income dropped to $1.15 billion in the second quarter, down 19% from last year’s $1.41 billion. Last quarter, mortgage banking income decreased to $1.23 billion.

But this comes as no surprise to the market, which expected a drop in mortgage originations. The Mortgage Bankers Association even updated its forecast for the year to represent the dip.

Net income, however, decreased in spite of this drop to $5.81 billion. This is up 5% from the second quarter last year’s $5.56 billion, and represents a diluted earnings per share increase of 6% to $1.07, up from $1 last year.

The bank’s revenue increased only slightly, up to $22.2 billion. This is up from last quarter’s $22 billion but unchanged from last year.

“Second quarter 2017 results demonstrated the benefit of our diversified business model as we continued to generate strong financial results, invest for the future and adhere to our prudent risk discipline,” Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said. “We remain committed to reducing expenses and improving the efficiency of our company, and we are very focused on our recently announced goals.”

“As we work to improve our efficiency, we will also continue to innovate for the future,” Sloan said. “We recently advanced a number of important customer-focused initiatives, such as the launch of the ZelleSM person-to-person payment platform to our 28 million digital customers.”

“We continued to make progress this quarter in our efforts to rebuild trust and build a better Wells Fargo and, while there is still more work ahead of us, we are on the right track and I am confident about our future,” he said.

The past year has been difficult for Wells Fargo as the bank has been dealing with its fake account scandal, where its employees opened more than 2 million fake accounts in order to get sales bonuses.

Back in September, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the city and county of Los Angeles fined the bank $150 million.

In March, Wells Fargo announced that it agreed to a $110 million settlement in the lawsuit, before increasing the settlement proposal from $110 million to $142 million to cover anyone who had a fake account opened in their name stretching back to 2002.

Now, the scandal may finally be at an end the bank’s settlement nears final approval. This month, it received preliminary approval from the court.

(Photo credit: DW labs Incorporated / Shutterstock.com)

Reprints

Related Articles

BB&T doubles its residential mortgage banking income over last year

Wells Fargo earnings in line with expectations

Bank of America earnings boosted by increase in mortgage banking

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

HUD makes $2 billion available to homeless programs

Americans express most confidence since 2005 in current economic conditions

Credit availability hits highest level since 2016

Police put murdered Texas real estate agent on cold case list

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.