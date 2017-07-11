Lending The Ticker

Mortgage lending expected to disappoint as big banks gear up for earnings

Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan report early Friday

July 11, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Citigroup Earnings call earnings season JPMorgan Chase Second-quarter earnings Wells Fargo
Money

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are kicking off earnings season this year early Friday morning, ushering in a wave of financial companies, revealing exactly how companies performed in the second quarter of 2017.

The three big banks typically give a preview of how the rest of the mortgage finance market will do. But according to an article in MarketWatch by Andrea Riquier, the three banks will just be the latest in a long string of disappointing earnings seasons stretching back to the financial crisis. Instead, the article quoted Jefferies analysts saying, “We see more misses than beats.”

And mortgage originations aren’t likely to do much better.

Back in January, the Mortgage Bankers Association updated its forecast for the year, saying, “Our current forecast for mortgage origination volume is for it to be about $1.56 trillion in 2017, now that’s down from nearly $1.9 trillion in 2016. We expect that to flatten out a little bit in 2018 and come in at about $1.58 trillion.”

In its original forecast, the MBA predicted mortgage originations to hit a total of $1.63 trillion in 2017.

Now, in the MarketWatch article, analysts say the second quarter, specifically, still won’t live up to expectations.

From the article:

The Mortgage Bankers Association had forecast origination volumes would increase 28% from the first quarter to the second, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note last week, in line with the normal seasonal bump from the spring selling season. But the Jefferies analysts are skeptical banks will see lending that strong. The MBA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac all forecast that originations throughout 2017 will be about 20% lower than in 2016, largely because the refinance boom is finally over.

As a look back, here’s an overview of how the three big banks performed in the first quarter of this year.

While JPMorgan Chase beat revenue and earnings per share expectations for the first quarter 2017, the bank’s mortgage department struggled, continuing a downward trend in mortgage net revenue.

Wells Fargo’s mortgage business in the first quarter of 2017 fells across the majority of its divisions. However, the mega bank noted the drop was not a surprise.

The bank’s first–quarter earnings stated, as expected, residential mortgage loan originations declined in the first quarter, down to $44 billion, from $72 billion in the fourth quarter.

Citigroup first-quarter earnings showed that the bank is continuing to move further and further away from mortgages and into other lines of business.

According to the bank, Citi’s residential first mortgage originations plummeted in the first quarter, dropping from $5.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

Source: MarketWatch
Reprints

Related Articles

Bank of America expected to disappoint in 2Q earnings

Despite beating revenue expectations, JPMorgan Chase mortgage banking struggles in 1Q17

Here are the 3Q bank earnings to watch for this week

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau names new Advisory Board and Council Members

Sen. Cotton moves to rescind new CFPB arbitration rule

Trump set to tap Randal Quarles as the new "most powerful man in banking"

Title Resource Group reveals new national commercial title services division

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
July 2017

Fannie Mae: from legacy to startup

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a quasi-federal agency founded in the 1930s is the last place you’d describe using words like innovative or agile. But you’d be wrong. Defying all stereotypes, Fannie Mae’s recent actions read a lot more like a startup than a $2.8 billion company with more than 7,000 employees. In the last two years, the company has implemented a user experience strategy, adopted design thinking and accelerated time to market for an innovative array of products.

Feature

Prime status: an update on luxury residential real estate

Deborah Huso
 Real Estate
In the years leading up to the housing bubble of 2007, it seemed like everyone was getting a piece of the American Dream of homeownership (or maybe even second homeownership). Ten years after the Great Recession, how is luxury residential real estate faring? Was the recent market slowdown just a temporary blip on the radar and will the sector continue to draw the aspirational interest of buyers as it did in the early to mid-2000s?

Commentary

Convert leads like a top producer

Casey Cunningham
Casey Cunningham
 Lending
Most mortgage professionals know that the client feels a sense of loyalty to the first person they speak with. When they establish themselves as the first contact, loan officers gain a critical sales advantage. In fact, speed-to-call is the single largest driver of conversion for new customer leads.  Studies show that returning a call from a new customer within the first 30 minutes produces an average of a 62% increase in conversion rates.