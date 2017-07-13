Police put murdered Texas real estate agent on cold case list

Months after real estate agent Tom Niblo got shot and killed in his home in Abilene, Texas, police have now listed the case as cold, according to an article by Erica Garner for Big Country.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the Abilene Police Department released its list of unsolved homicides, a list which included Niblo.

Just last week, police explained they were investigation two leads, but were not prepared to discuss the investigation.

Previously, police arrested the agent’s brother-in-law Luke Sweetser on charges of theft of a firearm in connection to the case, but he was later bailed out of jail after a bond reduction from $400,000 to $75,000.

From the article:

During the press conference, Sergeant Willie Ford stated there is still not enough evidence to arrest any suspects for the crime seven months after Niblo was shot and killed. Niblo's murder marks at least the 9th unsolved homicide investigated by the Abilene Police Department over the past 25 years, according to statistics released at the conference.

The autopsy report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office shows Niblo’s death was caused from being shot several times all over his body.

