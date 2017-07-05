Real Estate The Ticker

Police investigate new leads in murder of Texas real estate agent

Six months later no arrests made

July 5, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Last year, real estate agent Tom Niblo from Abilene, Texas, was shot eight times and killed in his home, but now, six months later, police have still not made an arrest.

Previously, police arrested the agent’s brother-in-law Luke Sweetser on charges of theft of a firearm in connection to the case, but he was later bailed out of jail after a bond reduction from $400,000 to $75,000.

Since then, police have not made any new arrests, but are now investigating two possible leads, according to an article by Brooke Crum for Abilene Reporter-News.

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge declined interview requests, explaining he did not want to jeopardize any possible leads, according to the article.

From the article:

Police Chief Stan Standridge declined an interview request with the Reporter-News, citing possible leads in the investigation he did not want to jeopardize, he said via email.

“We have two things in the works right now that may bear fruit,” Standridge said. “Until those are fully investigated, I am not prepared to discuss this ongoing investigation.”

Niblo was shot to death in bed, while his wife Cheryl Niblo was in the bathroom. She later escaped out the back door after hearing the gunshots. Cheryl is not a suspect at this point.

Source: Abilene Reporter-News
